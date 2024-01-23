Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti Today! 

Bhubaneswar: On January 23, in honour of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, Parakram Diwas is observed. Bose was one of the prominent heroes of Inda’s independence struggle. Referred as Netaji, he fought for independence throughout his life, within the country and from abroad.

Owing to the legendary freedom fighter’s extraordinary contribution to the Indian freedom struggle, the government designated Netaji’s birthday as Parakram Diwas in 2021.

He is famously known as the founder of ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ and his famous slogans are ‘Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Aazadi Dunga’, ‘Jai Hind’, and ‘Delhi Chalo’.

Born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha, Bose had founded the Azad Hind Fauj, also called the Indian National Army (INA) which attacked the Britishers from the eastern side of the then undivided India, mainly comprising NE India.

The aim of Parakram Diwas is to instil a sense of patriotism in Indian citizens, especially the younger generation, and to inspire them to act bravely in the face of adversity.