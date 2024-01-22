Demoiselle Crane: “Pinion” and “Feather”

The Demoiselle crane (Grus virgo) holds the distinction of being the smallest among crane species, boasting a graceful demeanor that has inspired comparisons to the elegance of beautiful women. In the cultural context of India, this avian species is symbolically significant, referred to as Koonj or Kurjaa. Distinguished by its slightly smaller size in comparison to the Common crane, the Demoiselle crane shares a similar plumage, featuring a lengthy white neck stripe and a black foreneck extending down over the chest in a distinctive plume. The head of the Demoiselle crane is adorned with feathers, lacking the bare red patches of skin commonly observed in other Gruidae species.

Breeding in Central Eurasia, spanning from the Black Sea to North East China and Mongolia, the Demoiselle crane migrates to wintering grounds in the Indian subcontinent and sub-Saharan Africa. Isolated populations can be found in Turkey and North Africa, particularly in the Atlas Mountains. This species is commonly found in open shrubby plains, steppes, savannahs, and various grasslands, often in proximity to water sources such as streams, lakes, or wetlands. Notably, it adapts to semi-desert and desert environments when water is available. During the winter, the Demoiselle crane utilizes cultivated areas in India and roosts in nearby wetlands. In its African wintering grounds, it favors thorny savannahs with acacias, close wetlands, and grasslands.

This was photographed at Bidar, Karnataka, India

K. Shiva Kumar. A Wildlife Storyteller

