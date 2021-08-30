Man Slits Pregnant Wife’s Throat In Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: In a shocking incident that took place at Dhanarmal village under Kesinga police limits of Kalahandi district, a man attempted to murder his pregnant wife by slitting her throat.

The victim has been identified as Prakashini Sahani.

According to reports, the matter came to light after the victim’s neighbours rescued her to Kesinga Hospital in critical condition this morning.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police have initiated a probe to nab Nihar, the victim’s husband, who is absconding.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, sources said.