ECI Orders Re-Polling in Two Booths of Kantamal AC on May 23

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the concerned District Election Officials to conduct re-election at two booths of Kantamal under Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency of district Boudh in Odisha.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, in a post on X, informed that the re-polling will be conducted in booth no 26-Kirasira and 28-Maheswarpind under the Kantamal assembly constituency. The voting will be conducted on May 23 from 7 am to 4 pm.

The ECI has ordered the Collectors and election officials of both Boudh and Kandhamal districts to make voters and candidates of the constituency aware of it.

The Commission decided to conduct re-polling following allegations of booth rigging in Kantamal Constituency during the second phase election held on Monday.

The ECI has appointed Dilip Kumar Mohapatra as Additional District Magistrate of Boudh District and Returning Officer of Kantamal Assembly Constituency.