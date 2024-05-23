Ex-Technical Consultant Gets 2-Yr RI In Corruption Case

Nayagarh: A former Technical Consultant has been sentenced to undergo 2 years of rigorous imprisonment for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The accused has been identified as Rabi Narayan Barad, Ex-Technical Consultant (JE) Contractual (Dismissed from service), O/o District Project Coordinator, Sarva Sikhya Abhijan in Nayagarh district.

Barad was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 P.C. Act,1988 for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant(School Teacher) for processing of file and submission of utilisation certificate towards release of govt funds for construction of Ragadigada Project Primary School building in the district of Nayagarh.

Barad was convicted by Additional Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and a fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 4 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

The court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 1 year and a fine of Rs10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 2 months more for the offence U/s 7 P.C. Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently. Further reports are awaited.