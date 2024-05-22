Commissionerate Police beef up security for peaceful polling in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As the Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency goes to elections on May 25, Commissionerate Police have deployed 51 mobile patrolling units and more than 3000 policemen to ensure peaceful polling across 1,132 booths in five assembly constituencies coming under its jurisdiction.

Two applications namely PPBMS and VTS have been developed by the Commissionerate of Police and ORSAC to monitor the movement of police personnel during elections and to help the public to exercise their voting rights.

Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda and Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh informed about these applications at a presser here today. The police officials informed about the various actions taken by the Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency.

Through these 2 apps, patrolling units can now be monitored during the voting and dispatched to the required locations immediately. Through this app, the booth staff can directly communicate with the control room about the status of the booth at all times, and the number of voters waiting in the queue, with immediate photos or videos in case of disturbances, the police officials said.

After 2 days, polling will be held in Bhubaneswar in the third phase of elections in the state and all security measures have also been tightened in the capital. 16 companies of central security forces and more than 2,000 personnel of Commissionerate Police have been deployed to maintain law and order to ensure free and fair elections without any untoward incidents.

Commissionerate Police and central security forces have started conducting flag marches in the capital from Wednesday while state police along with central forces have been deployed in sensitive areas.

Polling will be held at five assembly constituencies in Bhubaneswar. Out of 1,132 polling booths, 145 booths have been identified as sensitive booths while CRPF personnel will guard sensitive booths.

In a bid to make elections free from violence, 15 flying squads and 15 strategic surveillance teams are working round-the-clock and after the poll campaigns ends at 5 pm on May 23rd, security protocols will be further intensified