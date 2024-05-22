RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Knock Bengaluru Out, to Face Hyderabad In Qualifier 2

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets in the Eliminator of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night.

RR will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai in Qualifier 2 on Friday (May 24). The winner meets Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final at the same venue on Sunday (May 26).

Chasing the target of 173, RR reached home in 19 overs. Lockie Ferguson conceded the remaining 14 runs in one over, leading to Rajasthan Royals’ victory.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 45, while Riyan Parag also played a crucial knock of 36. Earlier, RCB scored 172 for 8 after being invited to bat first.

Rajat Patidar hit 34 off 22 balls, while in-form opener Virat Kohli made 33 off 24 balls. Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled beautifully to finish with excellent figures of 2 for 19 in four overs.

During the game, Virat Kohli became the first-ever batter to reach the milestone of 8000 IPL runs.