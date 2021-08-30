Asian Junior Boxing Ch’ship: India End Campaign With 8 Gold Medals

Dubai: India ended its Asian Junior Boxing Championship campaign here with a whopping eight gold medals besides bagging five silver and six bronze.

Out of the 10 girls in the finals, six ended with gold medals, while four others claimed silver finishes.

Among the boys, three were in the finals and two of them signed off with gold medals.

Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon ( 81kg), Vishu Rathee (girls 48kg), and Tanu (girls 52kg) were the early gold-medallists before others joined in late night bouts on Sunday.

Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg) and Kirti ( 81kg) picked up their yellow metals in the later bouts.

Kirti won against Shugyla Rysebek of Kazakhstan in a 4-1 split decision. Raghav (63kg) also fetched a split 3-2 decision against Algerim Kabdolda of Kazakhstan.

India’s tally of gold medals was equal to traditional powerhouse Kazakhstan and just one less than another heavyweight Uzbekistan.