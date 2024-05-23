“PM Modi has transformed political culture with focus on development over division”: JP Nadda In Karanjia

Karanjia: BJP National President JP Nadda says the people of Odisha have decided to give rest to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and work with the BJP while addressing a public meeting in Karanjia.

“10 years ago, people were of the view that nothing could change in the country. There were also politics of division. But PM Modi has transformed the political culture with a focus on development over division”

“BJD govt in Odisha has given only pain to the poor & tribals. Even though Odisha is rich in natural resources, tribals are not getting two square meals a day and people here are also forced to migrate to other parts of the country for work”.

Nadda targeted the ruling party right from the beginning of his speech, saying “Odisha people have decided to give 21 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats to BJP. The people of Odisha have decided to give ‘Aam (Mango)’ to Naveen Babu and ” Kaam (work) to the BJP. The definition of politics has changed in the 10 years of Narendra Modi’s government. Now a common man is leading to build a developed India under the leadership of Modi.

“In Odisha, the BJD government is causing a lot of Problems to the villages, the poor and the tribals. Many tribal brothers are going outside of the state to search for work. India’s economy has improved even after Corona. Meanwhile, India’s economy has reached the 5th position from the 11th position. Within the next 3 years, India will emerge as the third-largest economy in the world”.