“PM Modi has transformed political culture with focus on development over division”: JP Nadda In Karanjia
Karanjia: BJP National President JP Nadda says the people of Odisha have decided to give rest to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and work with the BJP while addressing a public meeting in Karanjia.
“10 years ago, people were of the view that nothing could change in the country. There were also politics of division. But PM Modi has transformed the political culture with a focus on development over division”
“BJD govt in Odisha has given only pain to the poor & tribals. Even though Odisha is rich in natural resources, tribals are not getting two square meals a day and people here are also forced to migrate to other parts of the country for work”.
