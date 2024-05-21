CM Naveen’s 3rd Road Show In Bhubaneswar I Check Traffic Advisory

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s third mega road show inside Bhubaneswar city on the evening of May 22, the Commissionerate Police has imposed certain restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the road show route and issued an advisory for the public.

As per the schedule, the Chief Minister will conduct a Road Show inside Bhubaneswar city i.e. from Rental, On-lied Square to Patia Square, via Petrol Pump Square, Saliasahi, Mayfair, Biju Pattnaik Statue, Xavier Square, BIM Sai Temple, Chandrasekharpur Petrol Pump, Damana Max Showroom, Patia Square Wednesday evening.

The following restrictions are imposed on roads inside Bhubaneswar city:-

No vehicles are allowed to ply from Rental, Omfed Square to Patia Square, via Petrol Pump Square, Salia Sahi, Mayfair Biju Patnaik Statue, Xavier Square, 131)A Sai Temple, Chandrasekharpur Petrol Pump, Damana Max Showroom, Patia Square on May 22 from 5.30 PM to till the end of the roadshow.

Vehicles are not allowed to ply from CRP Square towards Rental Omfed Square from 5.30 PM till the end of the roadshow and from Jaydev Vihar Square towards Biju Patnaik College Square are not allowed to ply from 6.30 PM to till the end of the roadshow.

Vehicles are not allowed to ply from Jaydev Vihar Square towards MIT Square from 6.30 PM till the end of the roadshow and from KILT Square towards Jaydev Vihar Square from 7.45 PM till the end of the roadshow.

Ambulances coming from Jaydev Vihar side towards Xavier square will be allowed on the wrong side and take a diversion at Xavier square and avail the left parallel road.

Ambulance vehicles coming from Nandan Kanan Side towards Jaydev Vihar will be allowed on the wrong side and take a diversion at Damana Square and avail the right parallel road.

Vehicles coming from lane/by Lane are not allowed to avail of the above-mentioned roads from Rental Omfed Square to Patia Square on the above date and time.

The Commissionerate Police has requested the public to plan their route accordingly.