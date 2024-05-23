Answer to All Questions Is Naveen Patnaik: Kartik Pandian Campaigns in Niali

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal leader Kartik Pandian on Thursday campaigned in Niali Assembly constituency in Cuttack district to garner support for his party in the twin elections.

Addressing a public meeting, the BJD star campaigner said that there is one answer to all questions in the State. And that is Naveen Patnaik.

“Who has made the Mission Shakti? Who is paying Rs 10,000 under Mamata Yojana? Who provides healthcare services in BSKY? Who is giving pension under Madhubabu pension scheme? Who is providing transportation facility to the women in LAccMI Bus for Rs 5”, Pandian asked? The people responded with one voice – Naveen Patnaik.

He further asked, who has made Niali a NAC? Who has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the transformation of Madhabananda Temple? Who has transformed the places of worship such as mathas, temples, churches, Masjids etc. in Niali area? The answer of the people was Naveen Patnaik in one voice.

The senior BJD leader further said that everyone knows that Naveen Patnaik will take oath as Chief Minister for the sixth time on June 9. The CM’s first order will be waiver of electricity bills for 90 per cent of people. The second order will be inclusion of all under the BSKY and the third order will be provision of pension for Mission Shakti member after the age of 60 years, Kartik Pandian reiterated.

The Chief Minister has been working day and night for your bright future, he added.

Coming down heavily on the opposition, Pandian said that the opposition parties are disrespecting the Chief Minister by telling lies and spreading false propaganda.