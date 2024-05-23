Maha Chemical Plant Explosions: Four Killed, Over 30 Injured

Maharashtra: As many as four people killed and over 30 people injured in a series of explosions that took place after a major fire broke out inside the MIDC area of Dombivli in Thane as a boiler exploded at the chemical plant on Thursday.

According to the fire service officials, a total of eight fire brigade vehicles and ambulances were rushed to the scene as soon as the information was received. The possibility of some people being trapped has not been ruled out yet, informed officials.

Due to the series of explosions, window panes of several industrial units and residential complexes were shattered. A huge fire and smoke billowing could be seen from several kilometres away.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that eight people were evacuated from the incident site.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said, “The incident of a boiler explosion at Amudan Chemical Company in Dombivli MIDC is tragic. Eight people were involved in this incident; they have been brought out. Arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I have discussed this with the collector and he is also reaching the spot within 10 minutes. Teams of NDRF, TDRF, and fire brigade have been called. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured.“

As per the preliminary information, many vehicles and many houses have been damaged due to the explosion at the spot. Further details awaited.