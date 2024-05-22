StateBreakingTop News

CHSE to announce Plus II results on May 26

By Ananya Pattnaik
Cuttack: The annual Plus II examination results will be announced on May 26, informed the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Wednesday.

The results will be announced at the CHSE office premises in the afternoon. In a first, the results of Arts, Science, Commerce and vocational streams will be declared on the same day.

CHSE informed that the students can access their results by visiting the official website, www.orissaresults.nic.in.

Apart from this, students can also get the results through their high school e-space and from Digilocker.

