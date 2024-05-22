Simulia MLA Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi Quits BJD

Balasore: Simulia MLA Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi resigned from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday.

Panigrahi sent his resignation letter to BJD President Naveen Patnaik today. He shared this information through a video message.

Panigrahi was disappointed with BJD as the party did not give him a ticket in the current assembly elections. He won the assembly elections from the Simulia constituency in Balasore district in 2014 and 2019.