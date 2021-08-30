2 Killed, 5 Buried Under Debris After Landslide Hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

Dehradun: At least two persons were killed while five others were buried under debris following a landslide near Jumma village in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the authorities have been directed to expedite the rescue mission.

पिथौरागढ़ जनपद के जुम्मा गांव के पास भूस्खलन की वजह से 2 लोगों की दुखद मौत एवं 5 अन्य की मलबे में दबे होने की खबर है।

इस विषय में जिलाधिकारी से बात कर रेस्क्यू मिशन तेज करने का निर्देश दिया है। मैं वहां फंसे लोगों की सलामती के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 30, 2021

Reportedly, rains have been lashing the Pithoragarh district for the past four to five days. Several incidents of landslides have been reported from the district.

Last week, on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts in Uttarakhand for August 29-30. The weather department had forecast heavy rainfall in these districts.