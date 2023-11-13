Low pressure over BoB likely in next 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar: The cyclonic circulation created over Gulf of Thailand reportedly moved on to the Andaman Sea on November 13 (Monday). Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 14, informed the India Meteorological Department on Monday.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over Central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal around November 16.

According to the IMD, the weather will mainly remain cloudy in south coastal Odisha with light to moderate rain at some places, including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Kendrapada on November 15. The intensity of rain is likely to increase on November 16 in 10 districts of interior and coastal Odisha. The weather will remain cloudy on November 17 and 18 and there is a possibility of heavy rain in some places.