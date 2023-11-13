Fire mishaps mar Diwali celebrations across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Diwali celebrations in Odisha were marred by fire mishaps and clashes. Fire broke out in several places due to irresponsible explosion of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations on Sunday.

A number of revellers sustained injuries by the firecrackers last night in Bhubaneswar. The injured who suffered mainly burn injuries include men, women and children. They were brought to Capital hospital for treatment.

As per various sources, several houses went up in flames after fire spread from crackers. A Diwali rocket caused a huge fire at an apartment in Sambalpur. Fortunately the flat was empty at that time. Hence, no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, a 12 year old boy sustained critical injuries while bursting firecrackers at Bhela village in Nuapada district. He was admitted to nearby hospital.

In another incident, a house at Santoshimandirpada, was reduced to ashes following firecracker explosion due to huge amount of cotton stocked inside the house. The house owner called the fire department to put out the fire. By the time the fire engine arrived, the house was engulfed in the flame.

Similar cases were seen in Jajpur district. Six persons including three children and a woman sustained grievous burn injuries while bursting firecrackers at Byasanagar and korei. Two houses in slum area also caught fire in a firecracker mishap.

A massive fire broke out at a tent house godown at Kali mandir Sahi in Baripada last evening. Five fire engines were pressed in to service to bring the blaze under control.