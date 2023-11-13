5 Odia Labourers Among 40 Trapped Under Collapsed Tunnel On Yamunotri NH

Bhubaneswar: Five among the 40 workers, who were trapped inside an under-construction tunnel on Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Sunday following a landslide, are from Odisha.

According to a press release issued by Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd, the construction firm that has been entrusted with the project, five of the 40 victims hail from different regions of Odisha. They include Bisweswar Nayak (S/o Maheswar Nayak) from Mayurbhanj district; Tapan Mandal (S/o Mantu Lal Mandal) from Shankarashanpur in Khurda district; Raju Nayak from Kuldiha in Balasore district; Bhagwan Bhatra (S/o Mantu Bhatra) from Nabarangpur; and Dhiren from Badakudar from Sambalpur district.

It is worth mentioning here that a portion of the tunnel, which is a part of the Char Dham project and will connect Silkyara to Dangalgaon, collapsed on Sunday.