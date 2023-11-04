Leopard mauls woman to death in Nuapada forest

Nuapada: A woman who was missing since last evening was found dead in the forest near Siliaribahara village in Nuapada district on Saturday. It is suspected that a leopard killed the woman.

The deceased woman, identified as Rameshree Majhi (45), from Siliaribahara village, had gone to attend the nature’s call when she was attacked by the leopard and dragged into the nearby forest.

The woman’s tragic death in the leopard attack has created panic among villagers who have blamed the forest department for failing to safeguard the village territories from the man-eating tiger.

On the 2nd of November, a tiger was spotted in Katingipani village under Dharambandha police station. After that, the leopard attacked a 6-year-old girl and injured her critically. Though she was admitted to the hospital, the doctor declared her dead.

After the leopard went on hunting cattle, the forest department woke up and installed trap cameras in the area to track the leopard’s movement. Forest personnel were deployed to keep a watch on the village territories.

Today, some people of the village saw the leopard devouring the dead body of the woman in the forest. After the leopard vanished into the forest this afternoon, the woman’s severed body and head were recovered.