Youth climbs up water tank and threatens to end life

Bolangir: In a bizzare incident, a youth claimed atop a water tank to express his agitation over the demand of creation of Koshal region.

High drama sparked at College Chhak after the youth threatenes to end life demanding separate Koshal state.

Alleging that the state government has always ignored creation of separate state status for Koshal region, the youth resorted to climbing atop the water tank in order to build pressure by threatening to sacrifice his life.

Town police on spot to pacify the agitating youth.