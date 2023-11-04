Nabin Odisha and 5T Chairman Pandian Reviews Srimandir Parikrama Project In Puri

Bhubaneswar: Nabin Odisha and 5T Chairman VK Pandian visited Puri in the wee hours of Friday and reviewed the progress of the Srimandir Parikrama project.

He ordered to speed up the restoration work of various mutts in the pilgrim town.

Pandian advised all stakeholders to work with giving historical and traditional importance to mutts during the restoration.

Pandian suggested planting various trees and shrubs related to Jagannath culture in the landscaping work of the project. He also suggested to construct a small replica of the temple near the Meghanad Prachir.

He also directed to keep the road connected to the temple free of obstruction for the convenience of the devotees.

He directed to make adequate arrangements for the parking of two-wheelers for the convenience of local people and servicemen. In addition, he emphasized on shifting of various utilities from the Meghanad Prachir, and the completion of the electricity work of the project on schedule.

Pandian also reviewed the progress of the Jagannath Ballab parking lot, the development of various facilities for commuters, Garden, and Sri Setu work and directed to complete the work within the stipulated time. 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman suggested to employ more people for the work.

MLA Pranab Prakash Das, District Collector, SP and officials of various executing agencies were present during the review.