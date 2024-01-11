Koraput: Couple Commits Suicide In Quick Succession Over Family Feud

Koraput: In a heartwrenching incident, a couple committed suicide in quick succession in Balipadar village under Boipariguda police station limits of Koraput district on Thursday.

According to reports, the deceased persons have been identified as Jinu Parja and his wife Rukmani Parja. They are survived by three sons.

On Wednesday night, the couple entered into an argument and Rukmani locked herself inside a room. When the door remained closed for a long time and there was no response, the family members broke open the door only to find Rukmani’s dead body hanging from the ceiling with a towel tied around her neck.

When Jinu was informed about his wife’s suicide, he went to the backyard of the house but did not return home. After a while, family members found his dead body hanging from a tree in the backyard.

On intimation, the police reached the scene and conducted an investigation. However, the actual cause behind the couple’s suicide is yet to be ascertained.