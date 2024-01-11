Newborn Girl Child Rescued Inside Box In Balasore

Balasore: A newborn girl child was rescued by people along the roadside near Podasul in Balasore district on Thursday.

Locals first spotted the box inside which the infant was lying. They immediately informed the police about this. The police on receiving the news reached the spot and rescued the baby.

It is unclear that who have abandoned the baby in this condition. The police have launched an investigation to find out the parents of the girl child. It is worth mentioning that newborn girls often found abandoned in Balasore district.