Man Killed Over Suspicion Of Practicing Witchcraft In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A man was killed over the suspicion of witchcraft practices in Tandapali village of Malkangiri district on Thursday.

As per reports, the man went missing yesterday. He went out and did not return home. His family members searched him everywhere but could not find him.

Today, his body with slit throat was recovered from a river. It is suspected that the man has killed over suspicion of witchcraft practice. An investigation has been launched to arrest the accused persons involved in this murder.