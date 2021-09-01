IMD Predicts More Rainfall In These Odisha Dists During Next 2 Days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha for the next two days.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Bolangir.

Besides, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangpur during the same period.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Gajapati and at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri.

Following two days of light to moderate rain or thunderstorm at few places in the State, it will occur over many districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.