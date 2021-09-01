Alia Bhatt Shares Wisdom Quote: Check Here

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who is quite active in social media has recently shared yet another quote and it is all things inspiring.

Taking to her Instagram stories Alia Bhatt shared a quote that read in Hindi. The quote read, “Jo hum sochte hain wo ban jaate hain”. This simply means we become what we think. Well, what an absolutely beautiful thought to have shared with her fans. As per the picture, this thought is from Gautam Buddha. Alias wrote #TheGoodWord on the story.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s word of wisdom quote:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in her kitty. She is a part of Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir, Mouni Roy, and others.