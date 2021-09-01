Fast Bowler Prasidh Krishna Added To India’s Squad For 4th Test Against England

New Delhi: Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been added to India’s squad for the fourth Test against England at The Oval which begins on Thursday.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee – based on the request of the team management – has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India’s squad for the fourth Test,” BCCI said in a release.

“Prasidh, who was on the standby list has been training and travelling with Team India right from the start of the tour. The upcoming Test will be played at The Oval, London from 2nd September,” it further added.

Krishna has played three ODIs since his debut against England in March this year.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna