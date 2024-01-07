Hanging Dead Body Of Man Recovered Inside Shop In Jharsuguda

Brajarajnagar: Hanging dead body of a man was recovered inside a pump shop in Lamtibahal of Jharsuguda district.

The deceased has been identified as Tarun Basak (30), of Hariom Vihar area. He was the owner of the pump shop where his body was recovered.

The staffs of the shop first noticed him hanging from the noose and immediately informed the police. The police on reaching the spot seized the body and sent it to the Central Hospital, Brajarajnagar.

It is suspected that Tarun had committed suicide. However, the exact cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem, police said.