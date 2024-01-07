Rourkela: Unidentified Man’s Dead Body Found Floating In River

Rourkela: Body of an unidentified man was recovered from the river under Brahmani bridge in Rourkela on Sunday.

Passersby who noticed the body under the bridge alerted the police. Meanwhile, the police reached there and seized the body for post-mortem.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the identity of the man. The reason behind the death will be known after the investigation, police said. However, it is suspected that, the man might have been committed suicide or he has been murdered by someone.