Reliance-Brookfield To Open Data Centre Next Week

Chennai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Sunday said his firm Reliance Industries in partnership with Canada’s Brookfield will open a data centre in Chennai next week, marking entry into the fast-growing market.

Reliance had in July last year invested about Rs 378 crore to enter an existing joint venture, where Brookfield Infrastructure and US-based realty estate investment trust Digital Realty were already partners. The three own 33 per cent each in the venture.

The joint venture will start the 20-megawatt greenfield data centre in Chennai next week and has also acquired 2.15 acres of land in Mumbai to build another 40-MW data centre.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has always been a land of rich cultural and intellectual heritage, Ambani said under the leadership of chief minister M K Stalin, the state has become one of the most business friendly states in the country.

“Therefore, I have every reason to believe it will soon become a trillion-dollar economy, which is the apt slogan of this summit,” he said.

In December, Jio completed the fastest roll-out of 5G, anywhere in the world, he said. “This will enable Tamil Nadu to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence and other breakthrough fourth industrial revolution technologies, which will further accelerate its economy.” Ambani said Reliance has committed to making new investments in Tamil Nadu in renewable energy and green hydrogen.