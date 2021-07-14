Ganja Worth Over Rs 10 lakh Seized In Koraput

Koraput: Police claimed to have seized over three quintals of ganja near Handiput Chhak in Lamptaput area of Koraput district.

According to sources, a team of Padua police intercepted a vehicle after receiving a tip-off regarding the transportation of ganja in it. During the search, a 3.9 quintal of cannabis was found inside the vehicle.

The banned substance was reportedly being smuggled to Gujarat.

The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be over Rs 10 lakh, the sources added.

The contraband-carrying vehicle was also seized.