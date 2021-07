LeT commander Abu Huraira, 2 other terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama: Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Huraira and two other terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter started on Tuesday night after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town.

“Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz alias bu Huraira killed along with 2 local terrorists,” Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vinay Kumar, tweeted.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered and search operation is going on.