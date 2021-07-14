Johanna Konta And Roger Federer Pull Out Of Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: Johanna Konta and Roger Federer have both withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to begin on July 23.

Konta has revealed she has been suffering from the after-effects of Covid-19 after a member of the British tennis star’s team tested positive in the buildup to Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Tuesday announced that he won’t be playing in the Tokyo Olympics. In a statement, he revealed that he suffered a setback with his knee. “During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Federer wrote. “I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland,” he added.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been troubled by his knee issues for a while now. He had undergone two knee surgeries in 2020.