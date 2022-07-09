Fresh Warrant Issued Against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

New Delhi: Hours after the Supreme Court granted five days’ interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, another new warrant has been issued against him in a case lodged at Mohammadi police station last year on charges of promoting enmity between two groups.

The FIR was filed in September last year at the Mohammadi police station in response to a Lakhimpur Kheri court order, and a warrant was issued to Zubair at the Sitapur district jail on Friday, asking him to appear before the court by July 11.

According to the police, a person named Ashish Kumar Katiyar filed a case accusing Zubair of circulating false news on Twitter in order to disturb communal harmony.

Accordingly, a case was lodged against Zubair under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

Two days ago, Zubair was brought to Sitapur from Delhi, where he was lodged in jail in connection with a separate case filed last week. Delhi Police produced Zubair before a local court in Sitapur, which sent him to six days’ police custody remand in the Sitapur case.