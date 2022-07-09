COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
Another 344 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 2,795

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Another 344 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 191 from Khordha
  • 51 from Cuttack
  • 13 from Baleswar
  • 13 from Sundargarh
  • 6 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 6 from Sonepur
  • 5 from Mayurbhanj
  • 5 from Puri
  • 5 from Sambalpur
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Jajapur
  • 1 from Rayagada
  • 42 from State Pool

With another 344 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,81,298, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 2,795 as of now. So far 12,92,928 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.

