Another 344 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 2,795

Bhubaneswar: Another 344 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

191 from Khordha

51 from Cuttack

13 from Baleswar

13 from Sundargarh

6 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Sonepur

5 from Mayurbhanj

5 from Puri

5 from Sambalpur

3 from Deogarh

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Jajapur

1 from Rayagada

42 from State Pool

With another 344 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,81,298, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 2,795 as of now. So far 12,92,928 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.