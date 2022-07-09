Another 344 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, active case tally at 2,795

Bhubaneswar: Another 344 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 191 from Khordha
- 51 from Cuttack
- 13 from Baleswar
- 13 from Sundargarh
- 6 from Jagatsinghpur
- 6 from Sonepur
- 5 from Mayurbhanj
- 5 from Puri
- 5 from Sambalpur
- 3 from Deogarh
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Jajapur
- 1 from Rayagada
- 42 from State Pool
With another 344 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Saturday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,81,298, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 2,795 as of now. So far 12,92,928 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,126 in Odisha.
Comments are closed.