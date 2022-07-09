Vivo Y77 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 930 Soc, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo launched the Vivo Y77 5G in China. The latest launched smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with an IMG BXM GPU. Other standout features of this handset include a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery. Read on to know more.

Vivo Y77 5G price, availability

The Vivo Y77 5G is available on the Vivo China site for a starting price of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models cost CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000), and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000), respectively. It comes in Crystal Black, Crytal Powder (pink), and Crystal Sea (blue) colours. The handset is set to go on sale for the first time on July 11.

On the other hand, Vivo has launched the Vivo Y77 5G in Malaysia priced at MYR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It offers Starlight Black and Glowing Galaxy colour options.

Vivo Y77 Specifications