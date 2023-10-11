First plane laden with US ammunition arrives in Israel

Israel: The first American aircraft carrying ammunition arrived in Israel on Tuesday night to help the country in its ongoing conflict with Gaza’s ruling faction, Hamas, and militants in Lebanon, Israel’s military said.The plane landed at the Nevatim Airbase in Israel’s southern Negev Desert, carrying “advanced ammunition”, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

Also on Tuesday, the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea “in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war”, the US Central Command said in a statement.

The release added that the forces in the area include the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), with its 8 squadrons of attack and support aircraft, and the Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG

80).