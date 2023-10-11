Indian TV actor Madhura Naik Claims Sister, Husband Killed In “Cold Blood” By Hamas

Mumbai: As the war entered its fifth day on Wednesday, Israeli government stated that it has demolished and taken control of portions of Gaza in retaliation for the most severe attacks carried out by Hamas in the 75-year-long history of its conflict with the Palestinians. Hamas militants, who were holding Israeli soldiers and civilians as hostages, had issued threats to execute a captive for every home in Gaza that was targeted.

Madhura Naik, an Indian TV actor, said her cousin sister and her husband were murdered in “cold blood” in front of their children. In a video message shared on Instagram, the Naagin actor, a Jew of Indian origin, said, “The grief and emotions my family face cannot be expressed in words. As of today, Israel is in pain and the streets are burning in flames in the wrath of Hamas.”

“Women, children, the old and the weak are being targeted,” Ms Naik said, adding she was trolled on social media after she posted a picture of her sister and her family and said “It shows how deep the pro-Palestinian agenda runs. I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish.”

The story of Odaya and her family shows the brutal nature of one of the bloodiest Israel-Hamas wars in recent years. Many children are now orphaned and several have died in the relentless rocket attacks and counter air strikes. Death, fear, and destruction cast a sombre shadow over the streets on both sides of this war.