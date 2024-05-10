PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Odisha on Friday on a two-day poll campaign mission and started with a mega roadshow in the state capital, Bhubaneswar.

The Prime Minister landed at BPI Airport at 8.17 pm and left the airport at 8.32 pm for the BJP state headquarters.

Soon after, PM Modi embarked on a 2.5 km roadshow from the party’s state unit headquarters at Ram Mandir Square to Vani Vihar in the state Capital Bhubaneswar.

Lakhs of people had a glimpse of the Prime Minister waving at an enthusiastic large crowd along the mega roadshow along the Janpath. Standing on a specially designed vehicle, Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads.

The Prime Minister was seen wearing a saffron cap and holding a lotus symbol and was accompanied in the vehicle by BJP Odisha unit chief Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP candidate Aparajita Sarangi.

Massive arrangements were made for the roadshow, including erecting barricades and tight security in place. The entire road stretch was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps. Cultural teams were also stationed at different places along the stretch to welcome the Prime Minister. Many people were seen wearing Modi face masks.

On Saturday, Modi is scheduled to address the poll rallies at Bargarh, Kandhamal and Bolangir.