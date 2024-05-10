Will Retire From Politics If Naveen Not Sworn In As CM For 6th Term: Kartik Pandian

Bhubaneswar: Senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal, Kartik Pandian, has announced his intention to retire from politics if party Supremo Naveen Patnaik is not sworn in as Chief Minister of Odisha for the sixth term with a three-fourths majority on June 9.

During a public meeting in Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda district, Pandian challenged Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking him if he would retire from politics if the BJP did not come to power in Odisha after the elections.

Pandian criticized Pradhan for not being able to win a GP or ward member, despite demanding to form the government. He also challenged Pradhan to declare his Chief Ministerial candidate and see how many seats his party would get.

Pandian further accused Pradhan of trying to mislead the people of Sambalpur and stated that he would not tolerate any disrespect towards the Chief Minister. Pandian has been campaigning in Jharsuguda and Brajrajnagar and seeking votes for party candidates.