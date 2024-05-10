Two Buses Collide Head-On In Sonepur: One Killed, Several Injured

Sonepur: One person was killed while around 20 passengers were critically injured as two buses collided head-on at Dudupalli Chhak on the Sonepur-Sambalpur national highway on Friday evening.

According to the reports, a passenger bus named Chakadola travelling from Sambalpur collided head-on with another passenger bus, named Karishma, which was coming from Sonepur in the opposite direction. The road accident reportedly took place at Dudupalli Chhak.

After the incident, a fire service team was informed and they immediately rushed to the scene. The team, along with the help of local people, rescued the passengers who were trapped. The injured individuals were taken to Sonepur District Hospital for immediate treatment. Later, the critically injured were transferred to VIMSAR hospital for further medical attention.

The deceased person is identified as one of the drivers, while another driver is undergoing treatment in a critical condition, said sources. Meanwhile, the local police has started an investigation into the matter.