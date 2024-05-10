“Big turning point for Odisha,” says PM Modi during Bhubaneswar roadshow

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday evening held a mega roadshow in the state capital Bhubaneswar and gave an enthusiastic opinion about the BJP’s victory in Odisha. He said the roadshow would be a big turning point for Odisha.

During the roadshow, the Prime Minister told media, “We are committed to making the lotus of BJP bloom in Odisha. When I visited two or three separate places in Odisha, I saw such enthusiasm or a passion that I did not see anywhere else. Despite the language barrier, the people of Odisha are completely connected by heart. It seems that Odisha is going to be a big turning point.”

In response to a question regarding the relationship with the ruling BJD, the Prime Minister maintained that they have fought separately before and are still fighting a long-term struggle. Even if there is issue-based support in the Parliament, the struggle continues in the Legislative Assembly as the government here does not realize the true culture and passion of the Odia land.

He said, “BJD government is not in relation with the common people. Even during the reign of the Kings, the people were connected to the government but now it is not.”

“BJP has tried to win their hopes and trust by maintaining relations with the common people. In this long struggle, BJP is committed to making its lotus bloom in Odisha,” said the Prime Minister.

After the roadshow, PM Modi, in a series of X posts, wrote: “It’s a matter of great joy to have taken the blessings of the people of Odisha during the spectacular roadshow in Bhubaneswar this evening. Making it more special is the fact that today is Akshaya Tritiya, which is a major festival in Odisha. Our Government will keep working for the wellbeing of Odisha and the Odia people”

“Over the last decade, our Government has got the opportunity to improve the quality of life for the people of Bhubaneswar. Various road projects have improved connectivity, including the 4-laning of Tangi-Bhubaneswar section of NH-16. Highway projects are underway, which will improve the connectivity between western and eastern Odisha,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

Further, PM Modi said, “Various Vande Bharat trains have benefitted Bhubaneswar as well, improving the city’s connectivity with Rourkela and Puri. The city’s Railway Station will also be enhanced to cope with the increasing passenger traffic.

Our Government has also worked to improve the education sector in Odisha and Bhubaneswar. It was in our tenure that the National Institute of Science Education and Research was dedicated to the nation. IIT-Bhubaneswar also got its campus, thus ensuring that the institution is able to cater to the needs of students and become a hub for innovation.”

“While our Government has done extensive work, BJD is totally detached from the ground realities and is oblivious to people’s grievances. They have totally misunderstood the great culture and ethos of Odisha. No wonder Bhubaneswar and Odisha will support the BJP in record numbers,” the Prime Minister further stated.