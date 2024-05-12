India Showcases Forest Conservation and Sustainable Forest Management initiatives at the 19th Session of the UNFF

India recently participated in the 19th Session of the United Nations Forum on Forests (UNFF), held at the UN Headquarters in New York from May 6th to 10th, 2024. The country highlighted its significant advancements in forest conservation and sustainable forest management, which have led to a consistent increase in forest cover over the past fifteen years. Globally, India ranks third in the net gain in average annual forest area between 2010 and 2020.

India emphasized its high priority towards biodiversity and wildlife conservation. It has expanded the network of protected areas to over a thousand wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, tiger reserves, biosphere reserves, and other wildlife habitats. The recent celebrations marking 50 years of Project Tiger and 30 years of Project Elephant underscore India’s commitment to species conservation and habitat protection. The creation of the International Big Cat Alliance was also highlighted as a significant step towards protecting and conserving the seven big cat species globally through collaborative international efforts.

India introduced the ‘Green Credit Program’, designed to incentivize entities to undertake tree plantation and restoration of degraded forest lands, aiming to further strengthen climate action initiatives.

In October 2023, India hosted the Country Led Initiative under UNFF at Dehradun, attended by representatives from 40 countries and 20 international organizations. The forum held discussions on forest fire management and forest certification, and the recommendations from this initiative were presented by India during UNFF 19.

The Ministry also hosted a side event on ‘Principles and Strategies for Landscape Integrated Fire Management through Collaborative Governance’ in partnership with the Agency for Integrated Rural Fire Management, Portugal, the Korea Forest Service, and the International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO) at UNFF 19.

The UNFF 19 concluded with a declaration to take urgent and accelerated actions to halt deforestation and forest degradation and to prevent land degradation, including the implementation of the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests and the achievement of the Global Forest Goals.

The Indian delegation was led by Jitendra Kumar, Director General of Forests and Special Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.