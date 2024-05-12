Fourth Indian Arrested In Canada For Suspected Role In Hardeep Singh Nijjar Killing Case

Canada: The Canadian authorities on Saturday arrested another Indian national for his role in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. All four individuals arrested so far in the case are Indian nationals.

The Canadian government in an official release informed that Twenty-two-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas of Canada, has been arrested on charges of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the PTI reported.

Canada’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that Singh was arrested on May 11 in connection with Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder.