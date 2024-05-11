Forget June 10, BJP Won’t Win In Odisha Even In Next 10 Yrs: Naveen Responds To Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched scathing attacks on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the ruling Biju Janata Dal government in Odisha while attending BJP’s Vijay Sankalp rally in Phulbani, then in Balangir and then in Bargarh.

This evening, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik responded sharply to the PM’s criticisms and queries. In a video message, he asked whether the Prime Minister had remembered or forgotten the promise he made to Odisha and reminded him how the PM had forgotten to respect the Odia language, especially Bharat Ratna for Biju Babu.

Countering the Prime Minister’s claims of the BJP government taking oath in Odisha on June 10., the Chief Minister said to the Prime Minister that “BJP will not be able to win hearts of people in next 10 years.. forget about June 10”.

CM Naveen said, “What I remember is that the People of Odisha have known this well for the last 24 years, but hon’ble Prime Minister, how much do you remember about Odisha? Even though Odia is a classical language, you forgot about the Odia language. You have allotted Rs 1000 crores to Sanskrit language, but zero to Odia!!”

You have forgotten about the Odissi music too.. I have sent proposals for the classical Odissi music recognition, and you have rejected them twice. There are so many brave sons in Odisha, a few of whom you… spoke about today. Don’t any of them deserve the Bharat Ratna?, Naveen questioned and added “You have given away the Bharat Ratna to so many people, but you again forgot about the great son of Odisha, Mr Biju Patnaik.

“You promised to double the MSP for the farmers of Odisha, and you forgot about it. You should have kept the people of Odisha in mind and built the Coastal Highway, and you also have forgotten.

Further, talking about Odisha’s natural wealth, coal, Naveen said, “ You take Coal from Odisha, but you have forgotten to increase the royalty in the last 10 years. Remembering Odisha only at election time will be of no use.”

Do you remember the promises you made in 2014 and 2019? People of Odisha remember your promise to reduce prices, create 2 crore jobs, reduce LPG, Petrol & Diesel prices, provide mobile connectivity to all, and reduce and waive GST..? The people of Odisha have not forgotten any of these,” the Odisha CM said.

“Neither anything will happen on June 10th, nor in another 10 years.. the BJP can’t win the hearts of the people of Odisha… With the blessing from Lord Jagannath and the love of the people of Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal will form the government in Odisha for the sixth time,” said the Chief Minister and signed off with “Bande Utkala Janani”.

Earlier today, while campaigning in Phulbani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came down heavily on BJD supremo Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and asked the electorate of western districts if ‘Naveen Babu’ could name all the districts of Odisha and their headquarters without seeing them on paper.

Modi accused Patnaik of being oblivious to people’s issues. Modi addressed two more meetings in Bolangir and Bargarh. Accusing the BJD government of being disconnected from the people, Modi claimed that “a deep emotional connection” has developed between him and the people of Odisha despite the language differences.

The state of Odisha is set to hold assembly and Lok Sabha elections in four phases, starting from May 13, with vote counting scheduled for June 4. The state has a total of 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly constituencies. In the last election held in 2019, the BJD party emerged victorious by winning 112 assembly seats and 12 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP had managed to secure the second position in the assembly by winning 23 seats, pushing the Congress party to the third position with only nine seats. In the Lok Sabha election, the BJP had won eight seats while the Congress had managed to secure just one.