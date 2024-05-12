Flash Floods, Cold Lava Killed 28 in Indonesia

At least 28 individuals, including children, lost their lives due to flash floods and cold lava that erupted from a volcano in western Indonesia. The Agam and Tanah Datar districts were hit hard by heavy rainfall that triggered the disaster. The Basarnas Search and Rescue Agency reported the incident on Sunday.

Cold lava, also known as lahar, is a mixture of volcanic materials like ash, sand, and pebbles that is carried down a volcano’s slopes by rainwater. This disaster happened just two months after a previous fatal flooding event on the same island.

Following the flood, a team of rescuers and rubber boats were deployed by the authorities to locate missing victims and transport individuals to shelters. Additionally, the local government set up evacuation centers and emergency posts in several areas across the two districts.

Indonesia is notably susceptible to landslides and floods during the rainy season. Just last week, 15 individuals lost their lives in South Sulawesi due to landslides and flooding that swept away homes and damaged roads in the area. In March, at least 26 people were found dead following landslides and floods in West Sumatra.