6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan

Kabul: An earthquake with a Richter scale value of 6.1 rattled Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake in Afghanistan occurred at 6:11 a.m. (IST) today at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, NCS stated, “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-10-2023, 06:11:56 IST, Lat: 34.71 & Long: 62.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

There have been no reports of casualties as of yet.

Further details awaited.

Over 4,000 people have died, and thousands of homes have been demolished due to the earthquake that struck the Afghan province of Herat on Saturday. The magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck Herat on Saturday and its strong aftershocks shook the area.

The Taliban-led Ministry of Disaster Management of Afghanistan announced that 1,983 residential houses were also destroyed in 20 villages in Herat on Saturday. The Taliban have not yet broken down the fatalities and injuries caused by the earthquake in Herat.

Reportedly, the Taliban-led ministry on Monday said that 35 national and foreign search and rescue teams with 1,000 individuals were at the site of the earthquake.