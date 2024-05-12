Parvej Khan
SportBreaking

India’s Parvej Khan Finishes On Top Of 1500m Final Qualifying At NCAA Championships

By Ananya Pattnaik
16

 

New Delhi: India’s Parvej Khan created history at the SEC championships on Saturday, May 11 by winning the gold medal in 1500m race. Parvej, the son of a farmer from Haryana put in an impressive 3:42.73 to clinch his second gold medal in the tournament. When he stepped out on the track in Louisiana, Parvej showed no signs of nerve. The 19-year-old stole the show in the heats ahead of the final, showboating and hyping up the crowd as he passed the leaders in the final stretch of the 1500m of the race.

The transition from Parvej was so seamless that the broadcasters were flabbergasted and started lauding the youngster for his exceptional ability and style. After the heats, Parvej Khan put in impressive performances in the finals of the 1500m and 800m to win gold and bronze medals. Speaking to the media after his win Parvej said that he did not really push in the 1500m race.

Parvej clocked 3:42.73 seconds to win the gold medal. This was, however, well beyond his season and personal best effort of 3:38.76s, achieved in the Bryan Clay Invitational in April.

However, the 19-year-old from Mewat, Haryana managed to cut down his timing of the heat where he topped the chart, clocking 3:44.98s.

Parvej was trailing at the second position at the final bend before pulling away at 3:31.02s to win the race.

Ananya Pattnaik 2357 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking News