Nepal’s Kami Rita Sherpa conquers Mt. Everest for record-breaking 29th time

Kathmandu: Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa reached the top of Mount Everest for the 29th time on May 12, breaking his own record for the most summits of the world’s highest mountain.

The 54-year-old Sherpa climber and guide in the last spring season had climbed the 8848.86 meters tall highest peak two times within a week setting a record for the 28th summit. But the climber has hinted at his plans to climb the peak twice this time again.

Before the summit, Kami Rita had stated that he “has no plan of climbing Sagarmatha (Nepalese name for Mount Everest) for any specified number of times.”

Kami embarked on the Spring Season Everest expedition from Kathmandu, accompanying a team of approximately 28 climbers. Seven Summit Treks organised the expedition to conquer the world’s highest peak.

He now holds the record for the most ascents of the world’s tallest peak in its 71-year climbing history.

Originating from Thame village, the 54-year-old mountaineer successfully reached the world’s highest peak, which stands at an elevation of 8,848.86 meters (29,032 feet). His feat has set a new benchmark in the history of Himalayan mountaineering, ANI reported.

Kami Rita first climbed Mt Everest on May 13, 1994, at the age of 24. Since then, he has been expertly guiding foreign climbers to the peak.

The veteran guide has also summited other Himalayan giants like K2, Lhotse, Manaslu and Cho Oyu.