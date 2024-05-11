Odisha’s ‘Outsourced’ Govt Run By ‘Super CM’: PM Modi’s Jibe At CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted three poll rallies in Odisha on Saturday. He addressed the public in Kandhamal, Bolangir, and Bargarh on Saturday.

During his speech at a public meeting in Bargarh, PM Modi criticised the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government for being unable to eradicate poverty from the state in the last 25 years.

Taking a jibe at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, PM Modi said, “You all know how the BJD govt has failed to do developmental works in Odisha. Who is running the BJD govt? There is a ‘Super CM’ in BJD who is not elected by the people. BJD has outsourced the CM position to someone who is not even aware of the cultural values of Odisha.”

PM Narendra Modi said: “The government in the state isn’t run by the elected people anymore but it has been outsourced to other people… I have already declared, June 4 is the expiry date of BJD govt…”.

In his speech, the Prime Minister expressed concern about the governance of Odisha and questioned the idea of giving power to someone who is not familiar with the state. He emphasized that his intention is not to promote BJP’s interests, but rather to protect the cultural heritage and prestige of the state, which has been declining over the last two and a half decades.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that outsiders have taken control of the state in the last five years, which is a matter of great concern. He urged the people of Odisha to ensure that candidates from the BJP win the upcoming MP and MLA elections so that the power of governance remains in the hands of the locals.

PM Modi also slammed Congress for their recent remarks about the Ram Temple and the Constitution. He questioned their right to be in Indian politics and assured the people that their rights would never be taken away.

The Prime Minister criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, for his accusations that the ruling BJP party would modify the Constitution if elected. The Prime Minister referred to Gandhi as ‘Shehzada’, and accused him of disrespecting the Constitution by tearing apart a decision made by the former Prime Minister’s cabinet.

The PM further added that the Congress party wants to take away the reservation rights of SCs, STs, and OBCs, and give them to their vote bank. However, he stressed that the Constitution is the guardian of the rights of all citizens, including Adivasi women and OBC individuals like himself.